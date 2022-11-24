This evening I saw an advertisement about a little shop Downtown and it’d be nice if somebody in the paper would run a list of all the little shops Downtown. I didn’t know of this one. You know they want us to shop local and go to the little stores. It would be good to have a list.
Look and see
They say, ‘why doesn’t Joe Biden go to the border?’ Alright, so he goes the border and he sees it. What’s he going to change? Absolutely nothing. What have you accomplished? Taxpayers expensed him. Go down, look the border, he knows what’s going on to border. He sees it every day, the same as we do. Wake up you guys.
Something to fear
In response to ‘Don’t live in fear,’ the writer went on about red America living in fear. If there is anything to fear, it’s the possibility that left-wing extremists will gain far too much control of this nation.
Bread and water
To all you Biden voters, if you think Joe Biden is for the working man, how come he’s spending Thanksgiving at a $22 million mansion being waited on hand and foot? And a lot of you are trying to decide whether you buy food for Thanksgiving or gas to go to work next week. Think about it. They’re creating a whole class of have nots. Can’t you see what they’re doing? They want you to depend on them. Sure, they’re gonna give you steak and eggs now, but before long it’s gonna be bread and water.
Evil people
Evil does not care how many rules you make, how many laws you pass, or even how many guns you take away because the criminals will always have guns. You can disarm every law-abiding citizen who’s never had so much as a traffic ticket, and the criminals are not going to care.
Times change
In 1996, Bill Clinton signed a bill into law that defines marriage as being between a man and a woman. In 2022, Roy Blunt voted yes on legislation to repeal that. Think about that for a minute.
Read it and weep
Elizabeth Warren says the president has the right to forgive loans if she believes that she has no business being in any kind of position. She needs to read the Constitution and see who has the purse strings. It’s the House and and the Senate. It is not our president.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.