Thanksgiving
I see Biden pardoned two turkeys. He should have pardoned three — the third one would have been him.
Believe in system
Concerning the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse and the verdict rendered by the jury, they have renewed my faith in our judicial system. I believe the decision that was made was a just decision. You are innocent until proven guilty.
Thanks for nothing
Maybe we can get some of that infrastructure money that most Republicans voted against and use it to fix the I-229 bridge.
Name change
Thank God the mob was not able to intimidate the jurors in the Rittenhouse case. The sad part is that boy and his family will have to change their names and hide away somewhere so they aren’t hunted down.
Keep the bridge
Leave the double-decker bridges in place. They have been good for years. Keep up the repairs; to replace them is unreal.
Stress test
This morning I asked my boss if I could have next week off because I’m stressed, and he said, “Sure, if you go work for the school district and the taxpayers pay your salary.”
Free bird
The outcome of a trial of an 18-year-old boy who was being punished for doing the right thing has finally awakened the sleeping giant of America, the public. We might have a chance yet to keep our country free.
Bleak future
Isn’t the Kyle Rittenhouse mess what the country looks like if we defund the police?
Isn’t it strange?
Isn’t it strange how conservatives have gone from people who want to do the right thing for America to people who hate people like Dr. Fauci for doing the right thing for America?
