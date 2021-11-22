Remember this guy
I see Josh Hawley was back in the news. I hope the public remembers that he voted no on the infrastructure bill that’s going to build roads and bridges in Missouri, and I hope they remember how he pumped his fist in the Capitol parking lot.
No more privacy
Biden’s nominee for comptroller, she’s nothing but a communist. Don’t let her get in our government. She wants to take over your bank accounts, she wants to take over your wages, she wants to bankrupt coal and everything.
Just fix it
Takes a lot of courage for the mayor to talk about money going to I-229, the way this City Council and the school board have been wasting money. Just fix the double-decker bridge and leave it alone. Do you know how fast you can get Downtown? And they want to slow us down with a boulevard?
Editor’s note: The St. Joseph School District is not involved in the future of the Interstate 229 bridge.
Look out
In Biden’s “Build Back Better” bill, it’s buried in there that they would give control of all schools and zoning laws to Washington, so they can come in and build these welfare houses in middle class neighborhoods. And that’s just a few things we’ve found out so far. Look out, America.
Editor’s note: It is incorrect that claim that the bill, as written, would hand zoning powers to Washington. The measure does provide nearly $2 billion in grants to provide incentives for localities to bring more low-income housing to suburban areas.
On the front
Josh Hawley certainly likes to be on the front page. He likes to express opinions and be controversial so he can grab headlines, and I’m disappointed that your newspaper caters to it.
A hypothesis
It’s obvious to most people that politicians don’t know how to add and subtract. The CBO uses a hypothetical method. That’s fine in a fantasy world, but it doesn’t work very well when people do their budgets, and they can’t count on getting a raise, but politicians aren’t worried about that.
Mob justice
So there’s two very extreme cases going on in this country, one in the north and one in the south. The one thing both cases have in common is the threat of mob violence if the plaintiffs don’t get their way. We have these groups threatening to burn down cities if they don’t get what they want. Now how does that help when it comes to seeking justice?
