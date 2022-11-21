Hi. I have been missing Terry Jordan’s column at the last several Sundays and I just didn't know if he wasn't going to be on there anymore or not. But I really enjoyed his reminiscing. Thank you.
Thank you from the Helena United Methodist Church for the support of our Harvest Dinner. It was a blessing to serve each person. God bless.
Mary Back Garvey said that most everyone at polling places has a driver's license. She seems not to know or care that many elderly are no longer able to drive and now face a hurdle to vote.
Trump says that they're picking on him, and he says this is a witch hunt. Well, maybe if he'd quit breaking the law and lying all the time maybe they'd leave him alone. Something to think about.
Do we ever get live news in this town? I mean, every time I kick this TV on, it's previously recorded, previously recorded, previously recorded. At noon you're watching 5 a.m. news.
With the economy the way it is, it would be nice if shop St. Joe would consider 10 $1000 winners as opposed to one $10,000 winner. $1000 for a lot of people.
Why can't you list the rules and the merchants that are available for the shop St. Joe tickets in the newspaper? Not everyone has access to a website and are unable to know where to go to get a ticket.
Editor’s Note: The list of participating businesses in Shop St. Joseph has been listed on the front page fold of the last two editions of the Weekender. It will continue to be listed in each edition until a winner is announced.
So Mr. McCarthy would like to be speaker of the House now for the Republicans. Obviously I don't have an issue with that but what I'm wondering is how much money the Democrat Party will pay to someone within the Republican Party to sow discord in that and try to block it just to cause problems.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.