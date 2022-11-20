I’m sitting here and reading It’s Your Call and there’s several comments related to Trump. If people would quit commenting on Trump or Biden and keep their comments to themselves then we would be a better place.
On your own
About the RV park. I think that we should not use any taxpayer money on that. Thank you.
Musk or Trump
Elon Musk almost makes Donald Trump look like a stable, knowledgeable, organized leader.
Location, location
The Missouri River is unsafe for riverboat gambling. How can it be safe for recreational boating? Also the railroad on the east side with trains vibrating day and night.
Special committee
But I see where Merrick Garland is going to put together a special committee to investigate the Mar-a-Lago debacle. I think he’s going to get the Jan. 6 committee to do that. We all know how honest they are.
Down the river
You could title this ‘It will wash down the river’. We do not need a campground along the riverfront. We’ve had restaurants and bars. The boathouse was on the highest point of the river. I remember water being clear over the top of it. It’s just throwing money down the river.
Just wondering
I noticed on the front page of today’s paper the article about Second Harvest and the turkeys given out. My question is, why has there never been a picture or any articles on what’s going on at the Nutrition Center? They give food out there twice a week on Wednesdays and Fridays and they got vehicles lining up for three to four blocks around. I’ve never seen pictures on any articles on their endeavors, just wondering.
