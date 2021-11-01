Blood boils
I realize it’s not good for my blood pressure, but every morning I turn on the news to see what the communists are up to. And I know now Joe Biden is offering illegals half a million dollars apiece in this country. God help us.
Just wait
How can we say the Baldwin shooting was an accident when the investigation hasn’t really begun yet? And to call him an “actor” is a stretch.
Kitchen rate
“It’s about the pay:” Those subs make $95 a day, and you call that a joke? I work in the kitchens. I barely make that in a week.
Waiting on Corby
I don’t understand why my calls don’t get in on this Corby Park project, but I don’t understand why they can’t open the Parkway.
Lump of wind
Well, I hope all the Democrats out there have a very Merry Christmas. It’s obvious you won’t get a lump of coal in your stocking, since we’re going to ban coal.
Selective argument
You gotta love how the Democrats are trying to sell this monstrous social spending bill. They’ll get on TV and talk about the one or two good things in there, but they’ll just amazingly manage to forget the 40 or 50 horrible things in the bill. Nice, huh?
Getting close
The government controlling the economy is socialism. I don’t care what you say, we are a lot closer to socialism than I’d like.
Right on rights
Socialism is an economic system, not political one. I agree it doesn’t work so well. But the callers on this forum would be wise to look at their history and see plenty of capitalist, right-leaning countries that have taken away rights, from Germany in the 1930s to Chile and Argentina in the 1970s.
