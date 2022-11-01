Obama was just on TV accusing the Republicans of wanting to get even with the Democrats by investigating Biden and his family and all the wrongdoings that they’re involved in. He doesn’t remember that the Democrats have already done that to Trump and his family for years.
Up in smoke
The wealthy, the lobbyists, the politicians cannot monopolize on Amendment 3. That’s why they’re all trying to get it turned down.
Follow the leader
Donald Trump has brought thuggery to politics like never before.
Masks explained
This is to the person who wrote “Masks again.” They’re wearing masks so they don’t get sick, not because they are sick.
Back in the day
Yeah, on this quote “Running Low,” FOX News is reporting that our country will run out of diesel fuel within the next 30 days. That’s completely false. Back in the early 1900s, they used to throw gasoline away because it was a byproduct of making diesel and kerosene. So to make gas, you’ve got to make diesel and kerosene.
Le grande orange
Trump thinks he’s the Teflon Don. But the feds got Al Capone. They got John Gotti. They got Harvey Weinstein and they got Jeffrey Epstein and they’re going to get Donald Trump. It’s just a matter of time until we see Donald Trump in prison where he belongs.
Up to you
Hi, this is in response to “Masks again.” In the last few weeks I have frequently been wearing my mask, but it’s not because I am the one who’s sick. It’s situations like I ran into Saturday where another shopper was coughing and sniffling and then proceeded to wipe their nose with their hand. I’m going to continue to wear my mask. Thank you.
Who to trust?
I have a question for “Babysitter Blues,” would you let Trump be around your daughter or your wife? I wouldn’t.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.