This content is created from voicemails from our call-in line, and they relfect the opinions of the callers. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Firehouse update

Could the paper put in the News-Press an update on the firehouses up for sale? I’m interested especially at the one at 22nd and Frederick because at one time I thought there was a possible buyer and then that fell through.

