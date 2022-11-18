Could the paper put in the News-Press an update on the firehouses up for sale? I’m interested especially at the one at 22nd and Frederick because at one time I thought there was a possible buyer and then that fell through.
Rethink the signs
I don’t understand the people that still have Trump-Pence signs up. For the first time in our history, a vice president will be running against his former boss. Trump wanted his vice president hung. And Pence said Trump was a part of the problem on Jan. 6.
Where’s the law?
I just heard Elizabeth Warren defend Biden and the Democrats forgiveness of student debt loan. She says by law he has that right, but I don’t hear anyone in the news media asking them to quote the law that gives him that right. And if there is a law that gives the president the right to write off all that debt, then we don’t have a republic. As a dictator, one person can make the decision of what happens in this country.
Thanks for freedom
Yes, it’s about Veterans Day. I spent three years in the Marine Corps and I had a gentleman come up to me the other day and said, “sir, thank you for my freedom.” You know that meant a lot to me. A lot of say, “thank you for your service,” but he said, “thank you for my freedom.” That just made my day. Thank you, sir, for saying that.
We want coal
I’m sick and tired of him. America needs to get up, stand up, and tell him we’ve had enough of him. We want our coal. We want our energy. He’s sending this country right down the tube and people don’t have sense enough to know it.
Character
makes the man
You ever notice how we have no values? They have no self-respect, no dignity, no character. I want people to know money and clothes don’t make the man. OK, character does. Virtue, honesty, integrity. There’s what makes the man. OK, you know, and the reason I’m saying this message. I’m sitting in the house right now with absolutely no gas because I can’t get my landlord up to do anything. Now if I had a handful of money he’d be over here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.