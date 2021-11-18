Starbucks elf
An elf bought my drink at Starbucks! To the car in front of me, thank you for your kindness and generosity. I will be sure to pay it forward.
About race?
How can it be about race if one white guy shoots three other white guys?
Booster info
I was watching news and I see them talking about where they gave booster shots today. Why don’t they publicize that, let people know if they want to get a booster where and when to go out there and get it? Maybe the numbers might go up in this county if they’d publicize it a little more.
Editor’s note: Check with www.mymlc.com/General/coronavirus-covid-19/covid19-booster-scheduling/ for an update on booster sites. Or check with your local pharmacy.
Pleading the 25th
The Dems all wanted to use the 25th Amendment against Trump. Now there’s a nut in the White House they need to use the 25th Amendment against, and they’re just letting him go crazy and do whatever he wants.
Heaven help us
I saw on the news where the Catholic bishops of the United States have taken the position that they are not going to deny President Biden or Pelosi communion because they support taking a life through abortion. Heaven help us, even the church has turned its back on God’s word.
Meaning of words
I worked for the school district when the HR director frequently told teachers they should take mental health days when they felt they needed to. In no way shape or form did that director mean anything negative about any group of people. All he was referring to was that teachers need to take care of themselves. When they felt overwhelmed, they should take a sick day. Everyone would be better for it. We need to remember that words have many meanings. Look for the intention behind the words.
Spiraling prices
In their effort to show the world how green the United States can be, the Biden administration is killing us at the gas pumps, in the grocery stores, and with our heating bills. And they tell us this temporary inflation will help the economy. God help us.
