All I want for Christmas is the police to get all these illegally expired licenses and probably not insured cars off the road before they hit me or one of my family members. Thank you.
A gray lady
You guys print the paper now with — I’m an old man — this gray background and it’s so hard to read. If you just do like the rest of paper and have it all in a white background, it’s so much easier to read. I’d really appreciate that. Thank you.
No complaints
I didn’t hear many Republicans complaining about the slow counting of election results when the final tally ended up affirming GOP control of the House of Representatives.
Trump and OPEC
I would urge any citizen to go on the internet. Look up: Did Donald Trump try to influence the OPEC nations to cut back on production so the U.S. oil companies can increase profits and keep the supply down?
Trump’s minions
Donald Trump and all his minions, thank you. You’re the gift that keeps on giving.
Helping Ukraine
I see Biden wants to send Ukraine another $37 billion, bringing it to a total of $91 billion that we have sent to Ukraine. What in the name of God is going on here? This is crazy. We can’t afford that.
Long-range forecast
Today’s Trump Twitter forecast: 100% chance of insane and incoherent ranting. Followed by lies.
Pot, meet kettle
I checked my phone log and I call you folks more than anybody else. Now, don’t misunderstand me, I’m not, nor have never really been a President Trump fan, but Laura Ingraham talking about somebody else’s ego is truly the pot calling the kettle black.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.