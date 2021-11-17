Enjoying the letters
I thoroughly enjoy the letters by Ben Pecora and Mike Hanrahan. I’d like to see the News-Press offer them a job for a regular article.
The same boat
The MSTA needs to grow up. Everyone else has to work 40 hours a week, 52 weeks a year. They want to earn more money and yet they want to work less and less hours. Thank you, Mr. Reeder. You’re the only one on the board that realizes what’s going on.
Helping us out
I want to thank Clayton Anderson for a nice article about Medicare coverage. Very informative. Thank you very much.
Everybody is stressed
I pretty much agree with Ken Reeder’s position on giving teachers extra days off because they’re stressed and they need the break time. My God, everyone is stressed, with the COVID vaccine situation and everything we have to deal with the current government. Who knows what kind of money we’ll have in another year, and who’s going to be telling us what we have to do or what we’re not allowed to do? Quite honestly, why don’t we just shut the whole city down next week, let nothing be open, nobody has to work, and we can all get some time to relax?
In the classroom
I just wanted to share that I am totally in agreeance with Ken Reeder. Our teachers need to step up to the plate, the school board needs to support them, and I know there are issues out there but they need to be in the classroom. As taxpayers, we need to provide for our children in this day and age.
In the dark
I really hate these new streetlights. They’re so pathetic. I can’t even see the houses across the street, or my truck in the driveway. It’s pretty sad.
In Kenosha
In Kenosha, Wisconsin, the goal is to intimidate a jury into convicting a white man who defended himself against three white felons who were helping BLM burn the city down. Just scream the words “racist white supremacist” and rule of law no longer applies to BLM and their cronies.
Editor’s note: Protesters on both sides have appeared at the courthouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
