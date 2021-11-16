Thinking vouchers
I’ve got an idea for the school system: Give everybody their tax money and let them take their kids to private schools.
Just like Venezuela
I saw on the news they have Venezuelans at the border trying to get in. But why would they want to come to a country that’s going to be just like the one they left? If Biden gets his way about everything, we’re going to be just like Venezuela. They might as well turn around and go back because it can’t be any worse than what they’re going to get here.
Not so much
The hysterical right-wing crowd thinks we’re just like Venezuela. Doesn’t the fact that people are trying to get into this country, not trying to escape, show that something is right about America?
Choice of words
When Jen Psaki was asked about the Rittenhouse case, she explained, “Well, the president doesn’t endorse vigilantes.” No, that is true. The president endorses rioters.
The good life
I was watching “Dancing with the Stars” and it felt like watching a gentlemen’s club from my own home, without a cover charge and with my own beer in the refrigerator. Life is wonderful.
Reeder is right
I agree with Mr. Reeder 100% about the kids not being in school long enough. That’s a slap in the face to taxpayers as well.
Flu shots
Have you ever noticed how people on government benefits aren’t required to take the flu shot?
Editor’s note: The flu shot is not mandatory.
Where’s my car?
I finally realized why businesses can’t keep kids and young adults working. Their mommy and daddy buy them a car and give them spending money, and they’re all lazy.
You first
I will take a booster shot for the virus when Joe Biden gets his head examined.
