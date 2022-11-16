The useful idiots will be enough to get Trump nominated. But sadly they won't be enough to get him elected.
History of lies
What's the matter with the American people that they're going to believe these stinking lies that this idiot is putting out every day? Allhe ever does is lie. He's worse than Obama. They said the reason you could tell Obama was lying was because his lips were moving. Well, same way with Joe Biden.
It's not working
I've been following with interest this story about FTX, founder Bankman-Fried who took all of the billions of dollars from this crypto currency and through backdoors, funneled it through the Democratic Party. And I would imagine those millions who lost money and will never see anything, there have to be some Democrats in there. You need to ask yourself, is this the way this country is supposed to work? Is this what I want?
Cynical view
Let's take a moment to honor the sacrifice of our brave schoolchildren who laid down their lives to protect our right to bear arms.
Not so desperate
I'm sitting here watching the world news and this lady is living in a $450,000 home and complaining about money. These people never taste a day of desperate in their lives. They've never gone hungry and they've never been cold.
A martyr
The only thing that could save Donald Trump is a criminal indictment, which would make him a martyr in the eyes of the Republican hierarchy. Otherwise, they are finally starting to see him for the con man that he is.
Drug problem
I am so over hearing the St. Joe news talking about how concerned they are about the drug usage in St. Joe. They just passed a marijuana bill here. There is drug use here in the middle schools and the high schools. I think it is pathetic. I don't see any sense in the drugs. I don't see any sense in marijuana. Get over yourself St. Joe. You're the ones who passed the bill.
Editor's note: Amendment 3, which legalized recreational marijuana, required passage in a statewide vote, not just St. Joseph, in order to become law.
