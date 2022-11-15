Well, I finally talked to assessor’s office about my personal property taxes being so high they said they have to go by the state’s rate so it’s not the city’s fault. It’s the state of Missouri’s fault. Imagine that. Thank you.
Coaching change
At Missouri Western winning isn’t everything, it’s the only thing. Just ask coach Williamson.
Lots of wind
I remember not too far back when Schumer told Kavanaugh and the Supreme Court, you’ve reaped the whirlwind. You won’t know which direction it’s coming at you from and he was right, but it’s not them, it’s this country. This country has lost its soul over the abortion issue and God is allowing things to happen in this country that we have no concept of what’s coming. I pray for America.
Priorities
Apparently it doesn’t matter paying too much for food and gas as long as you can get an abortion in every state.
Scared of the right
Well, one caller stated that they couldn’t believe that the American people want to live in a country with high prices and inflation and so forth. You know what that election sent the message and that is Americans do not want to live in a country ran by the right wing of the Republican Party. They scare them to death with what they’ve done with Roe v. Wade and the other agendas that are on the table.
A reminder
I’d like to remind any of you mail order preachers reading It’s Your Call. There are two ways to spell profit, and while you could profit for God, you should not profit off of it.
Salute to veterans
I would like to thank the restaurants in St. Joe for what they do for their veterans. I went to the Golden Corral and asked what are you doing for the veterans and they said you get your meal free. Thank you, Golden Corral. You’re wonderful people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.