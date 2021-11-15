Quiet please
For the love of Pete, get Trump back in the White House so the St. Joseph village idiots will shut up.
Didn’t know it
I was really excited to celebrate our veterans this year by attending an event in their honor. I planned to take my grandchildren as well, to teach them the significance and importance of Veterans Day. To my dismay, I could not find any local events. After the fact, I learned there was a parade at Civic Center Park. I would like to highly recommend better advertisement in the coming years so this event can be enjoyed by all.
Support for Graves
In response to “Nothing for Missouri,” the caller knows that Congressman Sam Graves would support an infrastructure bill if it didn’t contain pork barrel spending. Stop spreading lies about the man. Graves knows a con job when he sees one.
Sultan of spin
I really was enjoying not looking at Jen Psaki and listening to her. Now she’s telling us the high gas prices are good for the American people. Well, it was a nice little break while it lasted.
Western takes lead
Congratulations to Missouri Western for reinstating an indoor mask requirement. With less than 36% of Buchanan County vaccinated for COVID and COVID cases once again increasing, why aren’t the mayor, City Council, county board and the school board encouraging vaccinations and talking about requiring masks indoors?
Crisis or not?
A caller said we have a coronavirus crisis. No, we don’t. Because Biden increased the percentage of vaccinated adults to 70%; it was 1% under Trump.
Box scores
The St. Joe paper does not publish high school box scores, but it seems like two to three times a week we have to see a letter to the editor from Ben Pecora and Mike Hanrahan. It seems like if you have time to publish their letters two or three times a week, it looks like you would have time to publish box scores from high school youth. Just saying what means more to some people. Probably a lot of people.
Editor’s note: We don’t publish them two or three times a week. We will publish a letter from a regular contributor every three weeks. We would encourage other writers to submit a signed letter to the editor.
