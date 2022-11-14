Let’s not forget that back in the darling days, Trump was liberal. What if this has all been a grand scheme to take down the GOP?
A new plague
Here’s a plague that the city of St. Joe needs to take care of. There are a lot of landlords in this town getting rich off of their rental properties while their rental properties are falling in. I don’t know whatever happened to inspection of rental properties, but it needed to get pushed through and he needs to get pushed through harder than what it is.
A light diminished
We ought to be the light, the beacon of the world like Rome was, but we’re not. And I’m gonna tell you something else right now by Donald Trump being president, Dr. Oz running and Herschel Walker running, that shows me right there. Any lowlife in this in this country could be a political leader. Dr. Oz has no business even being on the political stage right along with Herschel Walker. Most of them, too, are jokes right along with Donald Trump. Now this is what America has sunken into.
Man with a plan
I find it amusing that people seem to be shocked that President Biden is not going to change a thing. Right now, they’ve got the patient on life support. They’ve got two years to pull the plug. That’s the goal.
Looking for Sam
I just received a card in the mail from Sam Graves. Can anyone remember the last time he had a town hall meeting and why did he vote against the infrastructure bill that benefited so many people. Can anyone tell me that?
Change of attitudes
Maybe we should change our attitudes, not our mascots. Mascots are chosen for their strength, their ability to win.
Fantastic program
I hope your sports department will pay a little bit of attention to Benedictine College. The Ravens have won 10 in a row, they are ranked fifth nationally in NAIA and they’ll probably host a playoff game. So I hope the Ravens get a little attention. It’s a fantastic program down there for a small college.
