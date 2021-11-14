Poland is not yet lost
If the American people want to see a good example of how to keep illegal immigrants out of your country, look at Poland. They’re not going to let their country be ruined. Their economy is in the black. They have a strong country. And they aren’t going to let people being pushed in and crossing the border illegally ruin their country like we’re doing here. We should have every soldier building that fence, just like Poland’s doing before it’s too late. Three years from now, I don’t know if there will be a chance to save this country if we don’t use some common sense to protect what we have.
Keep trucking
It’s good to see that the new owners of the Faucett truck stop are keeping the old truck billboard and actually using it to hire truck drivers.
Support the vets
Kudos to the News-Press for the beautiful pictures of the parade for veterans, and to all those that participated. Showing that you care is dearly appreciated.
Show the love
Hey, “Biggest liar,” you better call the Communist Broadcast System and tell them you love them.
Test for benefits
With the vaccine mandate for all hospital and government employees upon us, when is the government going to make welfare and disability recipients get the vaccine as well? Wouldn’t they be considered government employees? If they don’t comply, are they going to lose their checks or be subject to weekly testing?
Just relax
Calm down Republican drama queens. It took more than 20 years for socialist strongmen to run Venezuela into the ground. Our democratic systems are too strong to let that happen. Relax, stop the hyperbole and wait for the next election. The world is not going to end.
A new low
Kamala Harris just set a record. The record is for the lowest rating of any vice president.
District priorities
I would like to know why our school district lets students out for Thanksgiving week the whole week. You let them out for Martin Luther King Day. You can’t let them out for half a day to pay respects to our veterans who have given it all.
Remember him?
Donald J. Trump. They call him insurrectionist. He led a coup against the U.S. and he failed.
Words of Paine
With all the issues today with the federal government and big business trying to squelch and shut down the thought of the American public and trying to tell you what you should and shouldn’t do, the people of the United States would be wise to remember the words of our founding father Thomas Paine who said ‘When men yield up the privilege of thinking, the last shadow of liberty quits the horizon.’ Wake up America.
