I’m reading this on the debate page, that letter from Tom Purcell, and it said the first things to be bought and sold are our legislators. I guarantee every adult in this country thinks the same way, not as a joke but reality.
Look it up
You know, Webster’s New World Dictionary, the 172nd word is “accountable.” And if the Republican Party does not figure out what that actually means and actually hold criminal behavior within our government accountable, then they will never ever be able to regulate misconduct within our system.
Watch that guy
I don’t know what people’s thoughts might be, but the Supreme Court did not ban abortions. All they did was say it was going to be up to each state to decide on their own what they in that state should or should not do. And the other day, I heard Lindsey Graham say that he thinks that the country should have a permanent ban on abortions according to law, and I think he’s done it on purpose because he wanted to light the fire underneath the Democrats. I don’t trust Lindsey Graham. People need to watch out for this guy.
Race for speaker
So Mr. McCarthy would like to be speaker of the House now for the Republicans? And obviously I don’t have an issue with that, but what I’m wondering is how much money the Democrat Party will pay to someone within the Republican Party to sow discord in that and try to block it just to cause problems. Because we know how the Democrats operate, don’t we?
Defining insanity
Over 70% of this country thinks the country is going in the wrong direction. And yet you vote Democrat so many times. It’s insanity as they say, to keep doing the same thing over and over again, expecting different results.
Just watch it
I hope that all of you that voted for Democrats are paying attention to your 401(k). I am not a rich person. I do not have millions in my 401(k), and yet I lost a ton of money in my 401(k). We have not been able to completely retire because our 401(k) keeps dropping like a rock. But you just keep on voting for Democrats and see how much that changes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.