The chicken hawks and the Democratic Party, they never miss an opportunity to prosper. More Republicans are pushing us toward another big battle of war in Ukraine and our children are going to have to be the ones that pay the price.
Cause or correlation?
It’s easy to see that the elections are over. All you have to do is look at the price of gasoline jump up. You can’t tell me that the ruling party doesn’t have some influence on the price of gasoline.
Bad and worse
Yes, Herschel Walker was a lousy choice for the Republican Party in Georgia, and it will probably cost them. But the Democrats’ hands are not clean as long as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, about the most self-serving politician I have ever witnessed, as long as she represents the Democratic Party.
Back for more
It’s beginning to look like the nation’s population wants higher gasoline prices, higher heating, fuel, more government, less freedom, less armed national security, open wide borders. We are becoming a third-world country.
Politics and money
I just heard that in one race alone and I think it was Arizona that $250 million was spent for all the advertising. I think it’s stupid. What we need to do is take the parties out of the race. What we need to do is have funds set up for a national race. Depending on the office, whether it be representative, senator, governor or whatever everyone that’s running is given the same amount of money to spend, and that’s it. Biden’s worries
I don’t personally believe that President Biden is worried about democracy being on the ballot. I think what he’s really worried about is the investigation that might come out of this with him and his son dealing with Communist China.
How is it?
Can anyone explain how Donald Trump can have a house full of stolen documents from the White House and still be allowed to run for president of the United States. Just doesn’t make sense.
Out of control
I’m just watching this result of our election. The radical right-wing Republicans are just saying, it’s fraud. I think this even if they win, they’re gonna say yeah it was fraudulent. I’m telling you these Republicans are out of control.
