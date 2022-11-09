This content is created from voicemails from our call-in line, and they relfect the opinions of the callers. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Little bit of love

Obviously, being in Missouri, we don't have much to say about Georgia and the elections there, but I will say this about Mr. Herschel Walker: he was the only public political candidate across these United States in either party that called for the unity of this nation and a little bit of brotherly love. And boy, do we need that. And I hope he wins just on that merit, because no other politician, man, or woman across these United States brought that fact up that we need to look at each other with a little bit of love in our hearts and not so much hate.

Directionless- You`re the one whose lost, the people in office are working on getting the country back on track.. Show some smarts and look it up before spouting lies and B.S. If we get all the Maga`s and election deniers out of office things would get back on track a lot faster. But it will take some time to fix Trumputins and the Pandemic`s mess.

Little bit of love- Most Democrat`s spread the Love, but if you're watching Fox Entertainment or Newsmax you wouldn`t know that...

Tax time, you say that someone needs to look into it. Your absolutely right. So, stop complaining here in IYC. And do something about it. After all it was your taxes. If you got a complain handle it. Don't expect others to do it for you.

