Obviously, being in Missouri, we don't have much to say about Georgia and the elections there, but I will say this about Mr. Herschel Walker: he was the only public political candidate across these United States in either party that called for the unity of this nation and a little bit of brotherly love. And boy, do we need that. And I hope he wins just on that merit, because no other politician, man, or woman across these United States brought that fact up that we need to look at each other with a little bit of love in our hearts and not so much hate.
Fly it right
Friday is Veterans Day. I hear people say tell a veteran thank you for your service. If they want to thank a veteran, they should consider lighting the flag properly at night after dark. Especially in places like apartment complexes and stuff that are east of the Belt Highway. It's amazing the number of places that don't light the flag at night. They want to fly it, but they don’t want to show proper etiquette. What a shame.
Directionless
I do not understand the American people. Three-quarters of the people who went vote said they did not like the direction that America is going. And yet, at the same time, they go to the polls and they vote for the very people who have caused this problem and put them in this situation. And then for the next two years, they'll sit around and gripe and complain because nothing has changed.
Hold them to it
I see where that big police tax passed. There will be some more taxes we’ll have to pay as taxpayers now. So now we're taxed again, so we're going to hold the city to its promise, and if not, heads are going to roll at election time.
Tax time
Yes, we need to talk about these personal property taxes. Mine was $40 and I added a salvage car and now it's $515. Someone needs to look into this. This is not right.
Directionless- You`re the one whose lost, the people in office are working on getting the country back on track.. Show some smarts and look it up before spouting lies and B.S. If we get all the Maga`s and election deniers out of office things would get back on track a lot faster. But it will take some time to fix Trumputins and the Pandemic`s mess.
Little bit of love- Most Democrat`s spread the Love, but if you're watching Fox Entertainment or Newsmax you wouldn`t know that...
Tax time, you say that someone needs to look into it. Your absolutely right. So, stop complaining here in IYC. And do something about it. After all it was your taxes. If you got a complain handle it. Don't expect others to do it for you.
