Why so high?
So let me get this straight. Biden’s approval rating is 39%? I didn’t know we had that many Democrat politicians.
Biggest liar
To “A tall task,” apparently you think anybody who does not believe or think you do is lying. During Trump’s four years in the White House, he told more lies probably than anyone in the United States.
Disagree on pay
I disagree with Ken Reeder on raising the pay for substitute teachers. That will just entice other teachers to quit being teachers and become subs, so then they can take days off whenever they want. Why not do a better job at picking teachers who are willing to not miss so much time?
Sub salaries
Just like you have salary schedules for teachers, why not have salary schedules for subs? Those with the least experience get the least amount of pay. Those that come in with multiple certifications get the highest amount of pay. It seems logical, pay them based on their experience instead of worrying about having all the vacancies filled. In this way, you would attract both the entry level positions because they would be allowed to do it, and the experienced teachers.
Pay the subs
EDUStaff LLC of Grand Rapids, Michigan, has agreed to be responsible for supplying subs for the St. Joseph School District. Granted, they are doing the oversight and supervision and things like that of subs and probably deserve some pay, but they have not met their goal. They should be fired and the money paid to them given to the substitutes that actually are reporting to work, dealing with everything a substitute does. They should get the benefits.
New message
I see where the left is hollering about “get the shots” for the public good and things like that. What happened to “my body, my choice?”
Protest in China
Here’s an idea to all the people protesting about climate change: Why don’t you go to the biggest polluter, China, and protest over there? Let me know what happens.
