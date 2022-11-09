The way Biden and his cohorts in Washington are going on energy — how are the factories going to run? How are we going to run 440 motors, on solar panels maybe? How are we going to have stores open and factories running and everything going, our power to our homes and to our refrigerators and freezers? Can you Democrats out there understand this? I know it’s kind of complicated. I’m sure the Republicans know what’s going on. He is systematically destroying our country and our economy, all of them in the White House.
Happy days
Well, it looks like President Obama ought to be happy. It looks like he’s going to hang on to his Senate.
Taxed enough
Arizona and Texas do not charge income taxes. They get the revenue to support everything the government does by sales tax and property tax. Our sales tax is now higher yet we still have a fairly large income tax. This is crazy.
Editor’s note: Arizona does charge a state income tax. Those without an income tax are Alaska, Florida, Nevada, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wyoming, according to AARP.
Paycheck to paycheck
Well, the American people must like living paycheck to paycheck and having to fill their gas tanks up. They must like that because they put the Democrats back in charge. I don’t understand what’s going on in this country. I think the only people have any sense now is the people that live in Florida.
Falling back
The only thing that changed this week was the time.
Where are the Dems?
There is one thing that bothers me about the election in Buchanan County. Twelve out of 13 offices were uncontested. I am not saying it was unfair, but I wonder why that happened. Eleven Republicans ran and won uncontested, and the only contested office went to the Republicans. Where were the Democrats?
In print
Yeah, it would be so nice be able to pick a paper up and read about the elections.
