Energy woes

The way Biden and his cohorts in Washington are going on energy — how are the factories going to run? How are we going to run 440 motors, on solar panels maybe? How are we going to have stores open and factories running and everything going, our power to our homes and to our refrigerators and freezers? Can you Democrats out there understand this? I know it’s kind of complicated. I’m sure the Republicans know what’s going on. He is systematically destroying our country and our economy, all of them in the White House.

