Wake-up call
I would beg to differ with President Biden, who said the average American cannot understand or does not understand the current supply chain problem. Yes, I do. You incentivize people to stop working by giving them higher pay for unemployment than wages when they are working. You mandate vaccines or else they can’t work. You closed the pipeline, so now we have to import gas, which makes everything higher. All of your agenda is moving us closer to Venezuela and you haven’t even passed what you wanted to pass. People better wake up.
EDITOR’S NOTE: President Joe Biden revoked a permit for the portion of the Keystone Pipeline that was not yet operational, so his action affects future oil imports but wouldn’t have had an impact on immediate supplies of petroleum. The immediate impact was on the loss of investment and construction.
Hoping for fraud
Please tell me we had election fraud in 2020 and there aren’t really 81 million people who are so stupid that they would put a Democrat in charge of this country. I want to think there was election fraud, because I can’t believe so many people would be naïve enough to put a Democrat in charge of us.
Fact or fiction?
Elwood Watson’s column on critical race theory was printed in Opinion, but it should be in the Fiction section. Critical race theory is in Missouri schools, and it needs to be addressed.
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education conducted a survey this summer of the state’s public schools regarding CRT. Of the 425 districts that responded, one said it works with CRT and three said they include the New York Times 1619 Project. Those districts are Kansas City Public Schools, Hazelwood and University City.
Looking for money
Yeah, I’m getting ready to retire here, and I sure wish Joe Biden would give me $450,000. That would certainly help me out a lot.
Too much money
Biden says the people who were separated from their family at the border definitely deserve compensation. They don’t need $450,000. What about people who have lost their children to overdoses of the fentanyl these criminals have brought into the country?
Same planet
Apparently Joe Biden and the Democrats act as if Russia and OPEC are on another planet when it comes to the production of oil.
