I’ll respond to “Two weeks” and It’s your call. Two weeks before we can probably, hopefully, put more Democrats in power. But one thing about Joe Biden and the Democratic Party, we would not lead a coup against the United States of America to overthrow our government like Donald J. Trump did.
Valentine’s day
Elections time I see the Kansas City Star got the right person to endorse: Valentine. New-Press, it is time to go in the middle. No more into the right, no more, no more to the right.
Carolina blues
When is the sports department going to get a proofreader? In this morning’s paper, top of the page, Missouri beats North Carolina. I thought to myself, I didn’t realize they played North Carolina. I figured it must be basketball. No, it was football. Missouri beat South Carolina.
It all must stop
They’re saying this rhetoric that happened to Paul Pelosi needs to stop. Well, they better tell that to Maxine Waters and Chuck Schumer, she was telling people to get out in Republicans’ face wherever you see him get out, get in their face, the grocery store, the gas station, shopping, wherever. And Chuck Schumer threatened the Supreme Court, so those two better be told to stop the rhetoric, too, because they’re the ones that really started all this mess.
Diesel question
FOX News reporting 30 days won’t be no diesel fuel. Well first of all, the bald-faced liars and all that is for these right wing Republicans to get a vote.
Editor’s note: Whether supplies run out in 30 days remains to be seen, but the tight supplies are not an exaggeration. The U.S. Energy Information Administration reports that distillate inventories, which includes diesel fuel, jet fuel and heating oil, are at their lowest levels since 2008.
Throw the book
I see where they’re gonna arraign that Pelosi suspect. If that would have been an average American he attacked, he’d already be walking the streets, but because it was Pelosi’s husband, they’re gonna throw the book at him.
