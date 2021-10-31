Defining stupid
Why not have some balance in your call-ins? Might as well change your name to Pro-Republican-Anti-Biden call-in. I call in with sensible call-ins, and you print some of the stupidest ones I’ve ever seen.
Spending problem
The politicians on the left say that billionaires don’t pay enough. There are 550 billionaires worth an estimated total of $2.5 trillion. If you took all of their wealth, you’d have enough to run the government for less than eight months. The problem is not people with too much money; the problem is the government spending too much money.
You first
Josh Hawley should be the one resigning. He’s asking for everyone else to resign, he should resign just because he’s a Republican. He’s just no good.
Finding workers
I had to laugh when I saw de Blasio telling the New York people “well if you don’t get this vaccination, we’ll just find someone to do your job.” Well, they let all those immigrants walk in here by the millions and they don’t have to be vaccinated, so yeah, they can just walk into the job.
Pick six
The president’s visit with the pope won’t have reporters there because he doesn’t want people to know he’s going to ask the pope to reduce the Ten Commandments down to six or seven and try to commission some of Hunter’s artwork for the Vatican.
Charges against Cuomo
I just wonder if the average American is surprised that ex-governor Cuomo is now being charged with misdemeanor sex crimes. It amazes me that all the charges were brought during his term and nothing was done, but now that he’s out of office they are going to act and do something about it.
Stop it now
So Biden now wants to give illegal immigrants who were separated under the Trump administration $450,000 each in reparations. That is your tax dollars going to people who broke our laws, entering this country illegally. Can we stop this president’s insanity now?
