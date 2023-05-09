Two issues. Number one, thank you, farmer Doug Doughdy, for clarifying on the editorial page of the May 5-7 Weekender where the state of Missouri is regarding CAFO’s and their effect upon the smaller farmers. In the greed for big capital, public cost is usually ignored. Number two, regarding legalized marijuana and impaired driving, another article in a Weekender. Now, who is surprised at the fact it is a problem? It is a mounting problem and a safety problem. Why would we be surprised about that?
Deflecting blame
Our president is blaming negative media coverage for his low poll numbers. He’s never had negative media coverage. It’s just the American people watching Joe Biden because, hey, he told them to. He came out and said just watch me. That’s why his poll numbers are low.
Taking responsibility
Since no one wants to take responsibility for Lake Contrary, I think they need to make it into a landfill. It would be the perfect place. Obviously, no one cares what it looks like down here.
Zero accountability
Everything that is happening within our society is because there is zero accountability for bad behavior. And a fish rots from the head down.
Brushing
it off
Newsmax is reporting satellite images show a massive Chinese military blimp is headed towards us. But the White House said they’re not concerned now.
Tell us
the truth
I do not know who Karine Jean-Pierre thinks the American people are. I guess she thinks they’re idiots. To say that immigrants coming across the border are down by 90% since Biden took office is just, if it wasn’t so sad that she said something like that, would be totally hilarious. They just said that just in March it’s up by 25%. And it’s been that way ever since he’s been in office. So quit telling us lies and tell us the facts.
