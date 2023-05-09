This content is created from voicemails from our call-in line, and they relfect the opinions of the callers. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Why would we be surprised?

Two issues. Number one, thank you, farmer Doug Doughdy, for clarifying on the editorial page of the May 5-7 Weekender where the state of Missouri is regarding CAFO’s and their effect upon the smaller farmers. In the greed for big capital, public cost is usually ignored. Number two, regarding legalized marijuana and impaired driving, another article in a Weekender. Now, who is surprised at the fact it is a problem? It is a mounting problem and a safety problem. Why would we be surprised about that?

