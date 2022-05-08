This question is to open-minded readers. If Donald Trump had been re-elected, do you honestly think conditions would be better in the United States? Think carefully about 2016 to 2020 before answering. Thank you.
Visit to Ukraine
So Pelosi went to Ukraine and met with Zelenskyy. Correct me if I’m wrong, but doesn’t her term come up as speaker of the House, and I think she is probably worried that if she doesn’t do something like this her members are not going to let her stay speaker of the House.
All in the question
It’s interesting that a caller gave the statistic that only three out of 10 Americans want Roe v. Wade done away with. It depends on how the question is asked. Seven out of 10 believe voters should have a say through their legislators on when termination of a pregnancy is allowed. It’s the same question, just asked two different ways.
Nasty leak
Biden and his administration have failed miserably so far and they have been desperately seeking an underhanded solution to save them this November. This bogus Roe v. Wade leak is the left’s way to stir the pot and win votes. Evil has sunk to a new low.
Editor’s note: While there is much speculation, investigators have not determined who leaked the draft and why.
Insurance impact
Regarding the recent fires, it’s important to recognize that insurance companies base their rates on statistics to determine risk and then adjust their premiums accordingly. So the more fires in your area, the higher your insurance rates will be. Watch over your area. Watch vacant houses and do something if people are breaking in.
Guns and abortion
Justice Alito says the word “abortion” is never mentioned in the Constitution. But neither is “AR-15.” The right to bear arms meant carrying a musket at the time. Let’s hope these strict Supreme Court justices now withdraw your right to own any of them.
Riverboat money
Let’s see if I’ve got this right. Three businessmen want the city to give them hotel tax revenue to build the RV park up by the ballfield. Number one, the ballfield has been flooded twice. It’s in a flood zone. And surely there is something else that money could be used for.
Editor’s note: A portion of the hotel-motel tax revenue has to go toward riverfront and Downtown improvements.
