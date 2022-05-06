There was an article in the business section by the Associated Press, “Democrats push for federal crackdown on gas prices.” It says they are thinking about giving government incentives to increase production. Why would they do that when they shut down the pipeline, added regulations and did everything they could to hinder the oil companies?
Mob job
Ever since Hillary lost, the Democrats have said we have to save our democracy. In other words, mob rule. So Elon Musk buys Twitter and the Democrats can finally have their mob rule. Anyone can post — Democrat, Republican, independent, communist. Anybody can tweet just like anybody can call It’s Your Call. No discrimination.
Commitment
to excellence
Well, I’ve always detested professional sports on television especially, but from now on, I am a Las Vegas Raiders fan. This is the first time I’ve ever cared about any professional football team, but I will follow them, I will support them. I can respect them finally. It will be fun to watch them, and I’m hoping they do really well. I’d even watch the Super Bowl if they made it.
Traffic flow
I see the double-decker bridge is going to be down for a week. I guess that means people will be rerouted through town with all their stupid, ignorant stop signs. You almost have to stop at every corner. Downtown St. Joe gets crazier every day and so does City Council.
Editor’s note: The Missouri Department of Transportation announced a closure of I-229 for bridge maintenance from Highland Avenue to St. Joseph Avenue through May 9. The detour is to Interstate 29 and Highway 36, not Downtown.
Cheaper in KC
Gas here in St. Joseph is $3.79 a gallon. I went to Kansas City the other day and gas there is $3.65 a gallon, 14 cents cheaper. How come there is such a big price difference? It doesn’t seem right. Somebody is making money off of it.
Time for work
Will someone please wake up Grandpa Joe and tell him he has a country to run?
Calling all cars
I’m calling about the police department. When a car is ransacked and a gun is taken out of it and a vehicle is stolen, there needs to be an officer there investigating.
College grad bailout
I’m an older individual, so I’ve seen the Democrats buy votes for years and years and years. But no one ever forgave my loans. No one ever said, “Oh, you don’t have to pay that back.”
