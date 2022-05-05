I’ll preface this by saying I’ve never been a big Bill Murray fan, but seriously, shutting down a movie set, because he said something inappropriate when Kathy Griffin’s career has apparently been allowed to restart, despite her holding up a fake severed head of Donald Trump? And I’m not a Trump fan either.
Views on abortion
Only three out of 10 Americans want Roe v. Wade done away with. So how about it ladies? How do you like being relegated to back alley abortions and losing your rights?
Reaction to Roe
I’ve got an alternate option for those that are so upset about the Roe v. Wade thing. Don’t get pregnant in the first place if you don’t want the baby.
Half and half
According to the Democratic left, anyone who voted for Trump as a part of the most extreme movement in U.S. history. That is half our voting population. How can anyone believe the screaming anymore?
Not so dandy
I was calling about the northeast corner of North Belt Highway and Frederick Avenue where Mosaic has a health clinic were the old Dunkin Donuts used to be. It’s too bad that somebody’s not taking care of that corner with all the dandelions. It just looks terrible.
Runaway prices
After watching and listening to Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve, I personally am convinced that not much is going to happen. I do expect higher inflation to continue. People, a horse left the barn a long long time ago.
What he’s done
These Democrats getting on television on the news and telling what Biden has done so good for this country. I got news for him, they better go look at what he’s done for this country, look at the border, go to the grocery store, go to the gas station, and tell me that he’s done good for this country.
Other shoe
The Roe v. Wade decision, if it holds up, will show whether progressives will accept defeat any more than the die-hard Trump supporters on Jan. 6. Right now, they’re not sounding like big fans of rule of law when they don’t get their way.
Pot, meet kettle
If the Ministry of Disinformation works properly, then It’s Your Call will disappear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.