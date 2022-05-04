Will someone at the News-Press please post where the nuclear fallout shelters are located in the St. Joseph area and surrounding area? Or do an article on it? Thank you.
Truth hurts
Pelosi says she doesn’t think the public are blaming Democrats, they are blaming the oil companies. No, we are blaming Joe Biden and his administration, including her. It’s about time someone told her the truth — though she wouldn’t know it if it walked up and slapped her in the face.
Ministry of misfortune
First we find out the government has started a ministry of misinformation. Have you guys ever heard of the First Amendment? Somebody better sue the government to get these things canceled. It’s sounding like we’re becoming China or North Korea.
Border blame
Biden said he “inherited” a god-awful mess at the border. No, he created the mess at the border. He told them, “Borders are open! Come on!” He has no one to blame but himself. Nobody but Joe Biden is to blame.
Orwell saw it
Biden’s “Ministry of Truth” department is straight out of George Orwell’s “1984.” The woman who runs it is loony, and all they know how to do is lie anyway. And they are after our freedom of speech.
Read up
Here’s a piece of advice to the residents of St. Joe: Before you go to work for a company here, read their reviews. That will tell you all you need to know about them. This last company I was with, if I had read their reviews before I went to work there, I never would have gone. Even though I was making $19 an hour, I never would have gone to work there.
Money for Ukraine
The government sure has spent a lot of money on the Ukraine crisis. I can understand and I feel for those people over there, but there are so many people in the United States who need help from wildfires, hurricanes, tornadoes. And yet Biden wants to give Ukraine $3 billion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.