I have a response to “Cost of living,” where they claimed gas in Mexico is a dollar a gallon. But Mexico doesn’t sell gas by the gallon. They sell it by the liter. And after looking it up, the amount of pesos that one liter costs in U.S. dollars would be $1.07. And 3.785 liters is one gallon, so ultimately that would be worth $4.05. That’s not a dollar a gallon.
Not a fan
Why in the world would you post an opinion piece by Dick Polman? He must be one of the few people in the world who doesn’t know Hillary Clinton is as crooked as a dog’s hind leg. Where has he been the last six years?
Employee’s market
Just the other day I read an article about how employees are treated by their employers. It’s no wonder employers can’t retain employees in today’s market. Employees could pick up and go anywhere and get a job, especially good employees, and employers seem to forget this. Good employees are hard to find. Employers should keep that in mind.
On the map
How can you become a U.S. citizen when you don’t even know where the states are? How do you become a U.S. citizen if you don’t know the time zones? You don’t even know where California or New York City is. I had a conversation with someone from corporate where I work, she’s from Minnesota and I’m in Missouri, and she had no idea where Missouri even is. How does that happen?
Locked up
I read where a man committed a murder when he was 17, and he was let out after so many years because they said he was only 17 when he did it, he shouldn’t have to pay for it the rest of his life. What about his victim? They don’t get their life back. This person should be in jail, not out on the streets.
Get it straight
One of the callers talked about Biden’s wealth and put it at $20 million. According to Forbes magazine, his net worth is $8 million, with the bulk of that being paid when he was out of office and made a book deal and spoke around the country. I think readers should get their information straight first.
