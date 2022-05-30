About roundabouts: Carmel, Indiana has more than 138 roundabouts, and there’s a city in North Dakota that has about 100, and in both cases I understand the traffic accident rate has dropped dramatically over the years because of the roundabouts.
Tired of it
In regard to ‘Guns and Bibles:’ You know, leave the Bible out of all of this. If they didn’t have so many idiots running around out there wanting to kill people and be copycats, when something happens and they keep it on the news and the guy gets all this publicity, somebody says, “Oh, I want that!” Then they go out and do it. They need to keep it to their own town. Let everyone know it happened, but don’t run it on TV for two weeks.
From the heart
I’d like to thank the News-Press for coming up with It’s your call. When I get the paper, it’s the first place I go. When I read that, I know everything said in there is what people feel in their heart. I think all newspapers should have this. I enjoy reading it and I hope they keep it going.
Placing blame
In response to ‘Commanding heights,’ what planet do you live on? When Biden on his first day in office shut down the XL pipeline and has blocked new oil wells and cut back on natural gas, and on and on and on. Joe Biden and the crazy Democrats are to blame. It’s not the oil companies.
Gun violence
I saw on World News about gun violence, and it is Black males from age 15 to 34 that are committing most of these. Now Black Lives Matter, right? But who’s out here committing most of the crimes?
Editor’s note: The FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program for 2019 found that Blacks accounted for 39.6% of murder offenses in 2019, compared to 29.1% for whites and 9.5% for Hispanics. Not all of those would be committed with guns, but we share those numbers not to point a finger at one race or another but in an effort to be more specific than just saying “most.”
Disgusted
It’s rare that I am not disgusted with politicians, but I have to say in the wake of this shooting, I am the most disgusted I have ever been. Because they are using this to push their own agendas.
