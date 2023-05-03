So proud of the way Phil Welch Stadium looks, and Bode Ice Arena and the basketball courts. Very well kept up. My question is, why doesn’t the city clean that brush and trash up north of it that runs along the side of it? It is a very bad eyesore.
The Republican Party is big on saying weakness invites aggression. You would think they would see that when you look at the Democrat Party. The Republicans are being weak. And what’s the Democrat Party doing? They’re getting very aggressive.
In response to Twice Demand, I don’t believe that the Biden administration has had any of the inner circle charged at this point. The Trump administration had Bannon, Flynn, Manafort, Stone, Weisselberg that have all been convicted. So I believe he surrounded himself with thugs. And I think the FOX News settlement pretty much proves that the election was not rigged. Thank you for your time.
If you’re having trouble with Optimum, you know there’s another choice in St. Joe now: fiber optic. Try to get TNB, channel 7 on Optimum. All it is just interruption after interruption. Even the employees of Optimum are saying how bad their service is.
I was wondering if someone could help. There’s a local beauty shop that does not have hot water. Lots of customers, lots of elderly folks and no hot water. I have reported it to the health department. They cannot help and referred me to Missouri American Water. I’ve called them. There’s still no resolution. And the owner works there every day and knows about it and does nothing.
Trump thinks he’s the king. Well, I got news for King Trump. He’s just about to hit the deep throngs. He’s been getting out of illegal activity all his life. And like they say, what goes around, comes around.
What goes around comes around. Another ignorant fool suffering from TDS.
