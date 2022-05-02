To the citizens of this great nation, I beseech you, I pray you will wake up. If this next election goes the way we have been going, there will not be a country left. The radical left has overtaken the Democratic Party. They have lost their minds about Elon Musk buying Twitter, and if you listen very carefully to what they say Musk and the right might do, they are describing what they have already done themselves.
Pulling strings
I don’t care what your party affiliation has been in the past or may be in the future, but if you believe in the Constitution of the United States, it is being violated. Obama told us on national TV that he wished he could have a third term but he knows the Constitution doesn’t allow that. But he did say he would be satisfied being in the background, pulling the strings of someone out on stage with a microphone in their ear.
A meltdown
I love it. The media and the liberals are crying their eyes out because Elon Musk bought Twitter and he’s going to allow both sides to talk. And the liberals are having a meltdown. They have their media watchdogs telling lies and spewing things like “But he’ll hold back information in favor of Republicans getting elected!” but didn’t they do that with information on Hunter Biden? The pot can’t call the kettle black. Talk about hypocrites.
Pattern of lies
Is there any Democrat who knows how to tell the truth? Biden’s attorney general will not appoint a special council to investigate the president and his son. All these people know how to do is lie, lie and lie.
Blurry vision
A friend and I attended the first Vision Forward meeting. We were very surprised to learn a large number of children were not attending school, which seemed to be the number one concern of all the people who were in attendance. At the next meeting, we were told the number one priority was teacher pay and retention. We are not going to another meeting.
Editor’s note: The meetings tend to focus on a different theme each month.
A board too far
Biden’s “Disinformation Governance Board” is a tool to silence opposition. That’s how you shut up people who disagree with you.
