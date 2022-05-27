Answer to Biden
I just listened to Biden talking about the tragedy in Texas, and my comment is about him saying, “We don’t need assault weapons, because deer don’t wear Kevlar vests.” Well, Mr. President, the men who wrote the Second Amendment hadn’t just finished a hunting trip; they had just liberated a nation.
A blame game
To Christine Flowers: Democrats created everything you’re talking about. Not the Republicans, not FOX News. If you would go back and research it instead of running your mouth, you would find out Democrats are the ones doing everything and blaming the Republicans.
Homeless solution?
Mosaic Life Care is heavily involved and wanting to help with the homeless situation Downtown. They spent lots of money remodeling their building Downtown, so why not take one floor of that building and use it for a homeless shelter? They already have a facility there. Just a thought.
Lights on, please
I can’t believe how many cars I’ve met in the last few days who don’t have their lights on. It is the law that if your wipers are on, then your lights need to be on.
Gun debate
Rahm Emanuel was once quoted as saying, “Never let a crisis go to waste.” Well, after the horrible massacre of those children in Texas, what did our president do? He got up and browbeat the American people on the evils of gun ownership. You can take our guns away, but if you do that, only the criminals will have guns. Those with evil intent and the desire to do harm will have weapons, and the rest of the law abiding citizens won’t have a way to defend themselves.
Vote of no confidence
The media and some of the congressmen and senators are trying to convince people that Biden is doing a good job. Well, when you go to the gas station or you go the grocery store or you try to get formula for your baby, do you think he’s doing a good job? He’s doing a lousy job. He’s one of the worst presidents in the history of this country.
Selective justice
I just read two Springfield ladies pleaded guilty to Capitol riot participation. This is the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever seen. The people who tried to burn down the church in D.C., the people who burned down courthouses and buildings all across the country were never charged with anything. If you aren’t going to uphold the law the same on both sides, you need to drop these cases.
Editor’s note: There have been charges in some of the cases you reference. In Nashville, a man pleaded guilty to malicious destruction of property in a courthouse fire. In Portland, Oregon, a 35-year-old man pleaded guilty to depredation of government property for setting fire to the U.S. Courthouse. In all, 18 people were arrested and charged in federal court for assaulting officers, looting and arson in connection with Portland protests.
