The citizens of this country send millions, perhaps billions of dollars to the education system through taxes, and yet schools still do not have proper security. This is appalling.
Blaming Biden
Everyone should quit blaming businesses, millionaires and oil companies for high gas prices and inflation. Put the blame where it belongs: On the Democrats and Biden.
Local board
A lot of us are wondering if the St. Joe News-Press has their own ‘Disinformation Board,’ and that’s how you decide who gets to talk and who doesn’t.
Editor’s note: Apparently you meet our standards.
Crazy man
I saw on TV the other day that a Chinese pilot committed suicide and he took 132 people with him on the airplane. We should think about Putin. You know, they say he has cancer, and if they tell him he’s going to die on whatever day, he’s liable to push that button and take all of us along with him.
Going low
I think President Biden must be in a limbo competition, because he’s trying to see how low he can go.
Not a give-away
I’m calling in reference to ‘Going down.’ The person has said that the president gave $40 billion to Ukraine and that’s not exactly the case. Congress voted to approve the funding 86 to 11, and it is said that the approved amount was $7 billion more than originally requested. It was not just given away to Ukraine.
Put it back
All the millionaires in Congress, past and present, who took money out of Social Security and left IOUs in it need to put all that money back. Every single one of them. It wasn’t only the president who took it out, it was all of them in Congress. It was not your money in the first place, so you all need to put it back.
Guns and Bibles
Seventy-five years ago when I was in grade school, nearly every family had a gun. But also, nearly every teacher was expected to have a Bible on their desk.
