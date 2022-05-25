I would really like to see the city take care of the big Pony Express rider on 229 South. It’s all disheveled, the stone isn’t where it’s supposed to be. And it’s such a nice icon for the city and it’s just going to hell.
Commanding heights
This is about all the people who are angry at the government about the price of gas. It’s not the government that has anything to do with it. They didn’t shut the refineries down, the refineries cut back so they can charge us more. They are purely capitalists, not Americans.
A little short
There are signs everywhere in St. Joe offering jobs for at least $20 an hour, yet the city of St. Joe advertised recently they will pay police officers $18 an hour. No wonder we don’t have enough officers in St. Joe.
Defending Taiwan
If I were Taiwan, I would be nervous about Biden’s promise to defend them against China for three reasons. 1, What happened in Afghanistan; 2, What is happening in Ukraine; and 3, Our border crisis. We can’t even keep our border secure. Should we really be promising to defend Taiwan given the circumstances I’ve outlined?
Mortgaging the grandkids
Tom Purcell’s column in the Weekender was spot on. Everyone needs to think about this, if you have any feeling for your kids or grandkids, the pressure needs to be severely ramped up on these politicians.
Pain at the pump
It seems President Obama in his second term got what he wanted in his third term: $6 per gallon gas. Imagine that.
Tough on China
I see Biden wants to take on China now. They need to get him out of there. We can not afford war after war because he wants to be a big shot.
