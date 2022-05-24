Congratulations to the scholar bowl team at Central High School. Very proud of all of your wins, and now you’re off to nationals. So good luck to you. We are very proud of you.
No, thank you
Since the editor of the newspaper has decided to let liberals only in It’s your call, I see no reason for the rest of us to even voice our concerns anymore. Thank you so much.
Danger zone
I have two children who play baseball at Hyde Park two different nights. The field is fine, the league is fine, everything is fine — but every night, motorcycles and four-wheelers that are unlicensed and have no mufflers on them drive 40 or 50 mph through the parking lot. A child is going to get killed. I’ve called the police and can’t get anything done. Can the parks department get something done before someone gets hurt?
Why the caps?
In It’s your call on Monday, about race relations and stop dividing people by race, once again you capitalized Black but not white. That is divisive. You people are racist.
Relying on others
There is no reason that the strongest country in the world should have to depend on other countries to get baby formula in America.
Formula frenzy
The government is ordering baby formula for WIC babies from overseas. But what about the taxpayers? What do they feed their babies?
Editor’s note: WIC recipients, who account for about half of the baby formula purchased in the United States, also pay taxes.
