Although I don’t always agree with him, thank heavens Greg Gutfeld has a sense of humor and he does get bleeped out when he does swear. TBS, couldn’t you do the same? — otherwise some poor soul will wear out their finger on the censoring button. And sometimes censoring doesn’t make sense. It’s broadcast at night, so I will never understand why Frasier censors its episodes, such as the Dr. Nora one.
Pain at the pump
I heard something about double-digit gas prices. This is ridiculous. Two years ago, gas wasn’t like this when Trump was in office. Joe Biden, wake up and do something for this country. It’s time to start acting like a president.
Going down
The stock market is down 20%, putting us in a recession, and what does our commander in chief do? He gives $40 billion to Ukraine.
Editor’s note: A 20% drop in the value of stocks signals a bear market. A recession is usually defined as two consecutive quarters of a negative growth in the gross domestic product.
We have a winner
It seems to me with all this massive inflation and with wages also going up, there’s only one benefactor: The government. Because everything they charge us in taxes is a percentage, except for fuel. So if you make more money, that percentage is more money. If you buy higher priced goods, the percentage makes them more money. So the only benefactor is the government.
Questioning authority
There’s an old saying that there is no honor among thieves. That same concept can be used for the present relationship between the news media and the individual in the White House. They all supported him, they lied for him, they did whatever was needed — and now they’re starting to wake up because they’re seeing a lot of people becoming enraged, and they’re starting to question him.
Who’s in charge?
I heard on the news that Jill Biden is traveling overseas, visiting all these foreign countries. Could she be conducting U.S. policy with these countries, and what right does she have to be able to do that? Wake up, America, we’re being sold down the river.
Editor’s note: It’s fairly common for the first lady to travel independently of the president. The last first lady who didn’t do so was Betty Ford in the 1970s.
