I am really proud of whoever called in about the teachers setting down rules in their classrooms. I think that is the way they should go. My granddaughter does that the first day of class when she has a class with no discipline. She does really well, and she teaches middle school and high school.
Where is it?
I’m also calling about the article about the wine. It seems the author of the article forgot two very important points: Where is this place, and do they have a phone number? Otherwise, it was all for nothing.
Editor’s note: It’s at the Copper Hill Golf Club, 6480 SE U.S. Highway 169. The phone number is 816-253-9603.
Listen, don’t blame
I hate these stupid comments in It’s your call about the trees not being taken down. If they had watched the council meeting on May 16, they would have heard them say the person who put in the bid to cut the trees out canceled the bid at the end. So they are still working on it. Just listen and pay attention once in awhile. Stop putting all the blame on the city.
Turn it on
Will someone tell that guy in the White House enough is enough? Turn the pumps on in this country. We need our domestic oil. To hell with these electric cars, we can’t afford this $6, $8 or $10 per gallon gas. It’s ruined our economy.
Don’t divide
When it comes to race relations — and I’m not talking Black and white, I mean every race in this nation — there is an old saying that holds true: Divided we fall. And the Democrats would love nothing better than to keep us divided and keep us fighting each other, to keep us looking at each other with suspicion. That is their plan.
Powered by oats
Seeing gas prices at $4 plus and all these other prices going up on groceries and all, it makes me wonder instead of having charging stations around town for electric cars, when are they going to put in some hitch rails for some horses? Because I think that’s about the only mode of transportation anyone is going to be able to afford.
