Until you address mental illness, you’re not going to get to the bottom of these shootings. Get it right, or get out of the White House.
Something to watch
With summer, of course TV programs are going to their final episodes. I hope, personally, that we will be seeing more shows, not more paid programing. We already have enough commercials as it is.
Biden’s bad deal
Food prices are up, gas prices are up, COVID cases are up, violent crime is up and there’s no formula for babies — and Grandpa Joe doesn’t have a clue.
Job well-done
A big shoutout to the city for mowing the ditch along the South Belt below the 36 overpass. It looks so nice. Thank you, thank you, thank you!
Editor’s note: That area is maintained by the Missouri Department of Transportation.
A wake-up call
I felt the biggest accomplishment at the close of the legislative session was the failure to pass a legislation petition initiative reform. The process is working. This shows legislators are out of step with the voters of Missouri. They failed to pass issues the people of Missouri want. This was a wake-up call to legislators. Represent the will of the people.
Getting rich
It’s time to quit punishing Russia, because Putin’s getting rich and we’re going broke.
Please, please go
To “Someplace nearby:” I would suggest you get new friends. Of course, you have our permission to move. I would prefer any street in Amazonia to traveling St. Joseph Avenue any day.
Amusing but stupid
I thought about squirrels while watching the UFO hearings. I see squirrels every day, but I have no interest in getting to know them, going into their little tree houses or sharing my technology with them. I just try not to hit them with my car. Maybe there are extra-terrestrials that visit earth and they just see us like we see squirrels. To them, we’re amusing but stupid, a lower life form that you try to not to hit with your space ship.
