I find it disgusting that some of these people who were elected are thanking Donald Trump first before the voters. Why don’t they thank the people that elected them?
Timber!
I have a question on the trees on Noyes Blvd. and Ashland that they were supposed to start work on removing weeks ago. Every time I pass by there, there’s a branch broken, there’s a branch hanging down, they just look worse and I don’t see a single tree cut down or anybody working on them. What’s going in?
On a limb
Why is it that they said the dead trees on Noyes would be cut down weeks ago and they were going to start “immediately,” but not a single branch has fallen by way of a saw, only rot and storms.
Editor’s note: The City Council gave approval in April to a project to remove trees on Ashland and Noyes that are infected with the ash borer. The city currently is working through details of the bids and street detours that could be necessary. In our story, published April 8, no one said it would begin immediately.
Is it helpful?
Alonzo Weston failed to mention substance abuse. I feel very sorry for these people who are begging for money, but I feel I am contributing to the problem if I give them any.
Nothing to lose
In the process of trying to destroy a rich man like Putin, Biden has only made Putin slightly less rich. In the process, he’s destroying those of us who don’t have anything to lose.
Who’s on first?
How come in Wednesday’s sports section you got Excelsior Springs having 7 runs and Benton having 0, but if you read the article Excelsior Springs had 7 runs and Benton had 3? You can’t even get the heading the same as the article.
Before its time
I’m not sure it’s appropriate to show on the front page of the paper a little girl cutting a ribbon for a wine opening place.
