I just have one question. How often do they plan on giving the teachers raises to satisfy whatever?
Children come last
The Vision Forward group has a larger elephant than attendance. The sad truth is we are living in a time where far too many parents and citizens in general are not motivated by children’s needs. Look no further than statistics related to neglect, abuse, abandonment, adoption, truancy and parent-teacher conference attendance when it comes to prioritizing children’s needs. Start restricting social programs or unemployment benefits and you would pack the house.
Speech police
I see the Biden administration has announced the formation of the Disinformation Governance Board. I hope everyone is as startled and frightened by this as I am, because what the government deems “disinformation” is often far from it.
Add it up
Biden warns us of the downturn in the economy. Here’s some simple math, Mr. President. Defund the police, pay people not to work, dependency on foreign oil, allowing open borders, continued pandemic paranoia. It all adds up to a less-than-healthy economy, Mr. President.
Going crazy
Donald Trump has been driving Democrats crazy by not letting them know his future plans concerning politics. They know that there is no one in their party with a backbone strong enough to handle Trump, so they continue to conjure up bogus charges against him and hope that something will stick, disqualifying him to run for any office.
Going to KC
News-Press NOW, stop pushing for one or two schools to replace our high schools. People are not moving to Kansas City because of the St. Joe schools. Could it be that it has a better living community than ours?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.