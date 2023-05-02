Goodbye Optimum, hello fiber optic. It’s about time St. Joe got rid of you. Fiber optic will be ten times better.
Raising the bar
I’m calling about the Republicans that currently have control of the Missouri legislature and the amendment that just passed in the House where they are going to make it harder for us to put initiatives on the ballot. Missouri has passed minimum wage, recreational marijuana, Medicaid expansion, all with a simple majority vote. And they have now passed a bill that is going to go to the Senate where it will require 57% of voters, or a majority of the vote and five of the state’s eight congressional districts. They are trying to thwart the will of the voters.
Do something about it
I’m sitting here watching the news. I see where Kansas City is starting to ban pit bulls. Why can’t St. Joe do it? Now these people are cross breeding pit bulls and stuff. I have a neighbor whose dog bit me and the dog pound said, well, we can’t do anything about it. Why can’t the City Hall and them do something about it, like ban them just Kansas City is doing.
Put a bet on it
It seems a little odd when almost 80% of this country says it’s falling apart and going the wrong direction, and yet Joe Biden’s going to win reelection. He’ll win reelection. He doesn’t even have to run. You do the math and you’ll understand that. Things are not adding up quite right. And it looks suspicious, just from a layman’s perspective.
Left-wing narrative
I am appalled that our textbooks for our high school students are painting a left-wing narrative about Donald Trump. I had no idea that they slanted the truth in our history books. There shouldn’t be any sides to this.
