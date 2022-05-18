It’s a shame that the American citizens come last with this administration. But we do. And now they have baby formula down at the border while our people, our own mothers who are concerned about feeding their babies, can’t find any on the shelves. I have grown used to being disgusted with the way our government runs things, but it’s getting worse every day.
Spruce it up
I’m calling regarding Memorial Day. My grandson and I went to Ashland Cemetery the other day and cleaned and decorated a veteran’s military marker that faces Ashland. I noticed that his stone is not straight, and I wish the cemetery would please set it right so it looks nice for Memorial Day. And everybody fly their flags.
Beware of a czar
Isn’t it a little disingenuous if not hypocritical for Rachel Maddow to use her one hour on the air every week now – her decision, I assume — to speak to a disinformation specialist when it’s the Biden administration that has named a “czar?” And while the Democrats say they are against dictatorship, they seem to name people in such positions this way. I thought “czar” was a synonym for “dictator.” It sort of makes their argument that the Trump administration would act that way if re-elected a little hollow.
Panel discussion
Still waiting for the return of several thousand dollars’ worth of solar panels on top of the school district building here on 28th and Pear. They removed it a couple months ago stating they are going to repair the roof, and they never brought it back.
Lay down the law
If the teachers want to teach, or want to love to teach, what they need to do is lay down the law the first day in school. They need to tell the students you cannot run around and cause disturbances in class. You are here to do schoolwork and that’s what you’re going to do. If not, you’re going to the principal. And if that doesn’t work, we’ll call in your parents as well. Teachers are supposed to do that job.
