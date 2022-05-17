Only a small percent of abortions are from incest or rape. The rest is personal responsibility which people should be taking care of themselves.
Get the name
I just wanted to make a small comment for Alex Simone about the Bishop LeBlond grads article. How hard would it have been for him to ask anyone in the audience what the name of the graduate was in the picture on the front page of the Midland? It would have made her day and her family’s day and made it much more personal for everyone.
Thoughts and prayers
This is in regard to the letter from Jane Frick: I have known you for years, Jane. I have disagreed with your opinions, but now I can’t even respect them. I’ll continue to pray for you.
Path to glory
Thank you to whoever is in charge of the St. Joe dog park for gravelling the walking path. This has made a huge difference. Great job and thank you.
Baptist beliefs
Such a travesty to see the falsehood in printed articles by liberal sources. The Southern Baptist Convention has never endorsed abortion, except in certain severe cases. Before the Roe v. Wade decision, there was no resolution on abortion decided by the Convention except for the Fifth Commandment: Thou shalt not kill.
Crazy world
Newsmax is reporting that middle school students are being charged with sexual harassment for not using the pronouns that they want. This country is lost, completely lost.
Editor’s note: The case involves three middle school students in Wisconsin who refused to use the pronoun “they/them” to refer to a single student. They have not been charged with a crime, but the district has filed a Title IX harassment complaint against them.
What about dad?
All this talk of abortion is really something else, because it seems to only consider the women. What about the father? Does he have the right to say he wants a child or not? Why don’t we include everyone involved in the decision?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.