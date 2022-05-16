Evidently there’s no Kansas City Chiefs home games this season, because the schedule in the Friday paper said every one of the games are away. I don’t think that’s exactly right.
Editor’s note: It’s not. The correct schedule was in the Weekender edition.
Abortion debate
This whole abortion fiasco should be settled with seven little words: It’s not a choice. It’s a child.
Someplace nearby
I don’t understand why a little town north of St. Joe, west of Savannah cannot clean up. It is an eyesore and an embarrassment when I have friends come to visit.
By comparison
Well, Jen Psaki, you’ve accomplished something I never thought would be done. You’ve made Robert Gibbs in the performance of his job during the Obama administration look like Laurence Olivier.
Earplugs, please
So I guess as they’re trying to develop this riverfront property, somebody forgot to factor in the trains. There are 54 trains, I’m told, that go through there every day and have to blow their horns.
On the board
In the paper a few days ago one of the school board members stated, “I am a little concerned about the seventh member being selected to deal with the budget issue if he or she hasn’t even been elected by the public.” But that same board member was part of a 7-0 vote that did not allow the two duly elected board members to be part of the superintendent selection process.
Love to teach
I’ll tell you how to get good teachers and keep good teachers. The students should not be allowed to say cuss words during class; they should not be allowed to create a disturbance and nothing be done about it; they should not be running around the room while the teacher is trying to teach. If we could get some discipline in the schools, and people to enforce them, the teachers would love to teach.
