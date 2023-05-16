I can’t help but think that if this country survives to the fall of ’24 under this administration, it will be a miracle.
Which one was it?
People talk about CNN lying, but which news station had to pay millions and millions of dollars for spreading falsehoods?
Moving fast
I see the EPA is proposing strict emission cuts for coal plants in America, but China is building new coal plants just as fast as they can now. We’re going to hurt ourselves and our country by cutting back on coal while China is using it as fast as they can.
Quest to win
Well, what do we know about the quest to win the most votes in Iowa towards the 2024 Republican nomination for President? We know for certain that big-old, tough Donald Trump is scared of storm clouds in Des Moines. We know Ron DeSantis shores up a mean BBQ, all dressed up in the finest apron. Seems it is a race to the bottom. Surely the Republicans can come up with better candidates than this.
Take a
hard look
Trump says our elections are a fraud. He says our court system and decisions made by a jury of our peers is rigged. He praises insurrectionists that tried to destroy our capital building. He says he respects Putin and Kim Jong Un. What does all this mean?
Sounds
to me
I see where they’re pushing for a four-day school week. They can’t get the children educated in five days and now they want to cut a day. Sounds to me like the National Teachers Union is just looking for more time off.
Moving fast-- I'd rather hurt our country than the earth. I imagine that caller won't be alive in another 40 years to deal with the impact of climate change
