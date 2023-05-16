This content is created from voicemails from our call-in line, and they relfect the opinions of the callers. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Placeholder It's Your Call

It’ll be a miracle

I can’t help but think that if this country survives to the fall of ’24 under this administration, it will be a miracle.

Tags

(1) comment

A_Username

Moving fast-- I'd rather hurt our country than the earth. I imagine that caller won't be alive in another 40 years to deal with the impact of climate change

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.