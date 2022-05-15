When former president Trump was in office, the left screamed that he was going to get us into World War III. But now we have the Biden administration making that look all too real. And do you know why the Biden administration does not care? Because no sitting president has ever lost re-election during a war. Biden knows this, the Democrats know this, and they know it’s the only way. It’s their only hope of keeping Biden and the left in power.
A tough schedule
I was disappointed to see in the News-Press that the Kansas City Chiefs’ schedule for next fall features only away games for all regular season games. I think that is terribly unfair, and it looks like a conspiracy by the league to keep the Chiefs from winning another Super Bowl.
Editor’s note: That would be a tough schedule, but in this case it was an editing error on our part. The Chiefs will get half of their games at home, like every other NFL team.
China farm
So once again the media is fashionably late on bringing us the news. Oh, look! China is buying up farmland. They’ve been doing that for years, but they are accelerating now.
Better uses
MoDOT had two people in a truck diverting traffic on I-229 all day. Do they not have unmanned trailers to do this? Think of how many potholes could have been filled by two people in eight hours.
A dictator
Putin should never be referred to by the world as “President Putin.” He should be called Dictator Putin of Russia. And who does he think he is, threatening Finland? If Finland wants to join NATO, that is none of Putin’s business. When is the world going to put an end to Putin and his ruthless Russian soldiers?
In the dark
We lost a CEO at Mosaic Life Care with no explanation. We lost a president at Northwest Missouri State University with no explanation. We lost Andy Clements, a 27-year city employee, with no explanation. Isn’t anyone held accountable anymore?
