Putin has most people in Russia not in the know. He has them thinking they’re fighting Nazis in the Ukraine. Doesn’t that sound like something Trump would do if he had the chance?
Fuel to the fire
How hard-headed is this president we have in the White House? I have never seen a man so irresponsible and so unconcerned about his constituents in my life. If he was elected by the people of this country, he would start responding to their needs and allow domestic oil drilling in order to get our fuel prices down. We have to get the fuel prices in this country down, and until he does that, our country is a wreck. Does he have any clue what he is doing in the White House? Get him out of there.
Different views
I heard Sunny Hostin on “The View” the other day say, “A Black or Hispanic Republican is an oxymoron.” This is what’s wrong with the Democratic Party right now, especially the far left. They think their opinion is the only one that matters and that you can’t possibly have a different opinion if you are Hispanic or Black. That is a racist remark, and I hope people wake up and see it.
Missing Trump
As I recall, during the Trump presidency, gas was around $2 a gallon; food prices were much cheaper, not to mention all other goods and services; people entering the country illegally would be at least 1 million less. We were not the laughing stock of world leaders. … Being open-minded, I would gladly take Trump’s text messages and stand-up-to-the-media position over this incompetent administration that keeps telling me things are so good.
Road to war?
Is there any example in recent history of the United States providing material and financial support to one side in a European war and not becoming militarily involved at some point?
A safe space
I think the cartoon in the May 10 newspaper was spot on and relevant. It wasn’t about abortion as much as the need to discuss support for women and children with things like child care and health care in a post Roe v. Wade world, if it comes to that. If that offends your sensibilities, go to a conservative safe space.
